HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,471 Shares of Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,093,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,205 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 871.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,023,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,642 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $43,445,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1,113.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,086,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,878,000 after purchasing an additional 996,656 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 63.7% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,433,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,792,000 after purchasing an additional 947,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $30.4070 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Manulife Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

