HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 32,231 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March $PMAR

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $60,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Vestment Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $208,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS:PMAR opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $36.5250 and a 52-week high of $42.8540. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.