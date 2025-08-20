HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,219 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $85,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,938.15. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of VLTO opened at $107.9940 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.32. Veralto Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Company Profile



Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

