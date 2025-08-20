HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.92 Million Stake in Primerica, Inc. $PRI

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 105.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 26.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,982.40. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $267.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.13 and a 200-day moving average of $270.65. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.99. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $230.98 and a one year high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.28. Primerica had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $796.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $292.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.29.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

