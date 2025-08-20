HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.46 Million Stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF $FLKR

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLKR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 362.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 399,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 312,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 101,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 46,469 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Get Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLKR opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.04.

About Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.