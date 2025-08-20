HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.54 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 58.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

