HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.62. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $63.58 and a one year high of $98.80.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

