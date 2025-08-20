HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,860 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,035,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,572 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,709,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,745,000 after acquiring an additional 885,476 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,852,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,481,000 after acquiring an additional 948,204 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,218,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,193,000 after acquiring an additional 436,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,613,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,355,000 after buying an additional 580,291 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

