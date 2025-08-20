HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,128 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 2.0%

BRO stock opened at $96.8360 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $125.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Paul J. Krump purchased 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,488.43. This trade represents a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,200. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $120.00 price target on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

