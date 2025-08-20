HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.16 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 137,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 48,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $817,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FirstEnergy news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680.51. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

NYSE:FE opened at $43.4050 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.31%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

