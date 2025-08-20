HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.27 Million Stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF $PDN

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 2.01% of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 33,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 25,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Beckerman Institutional LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 20,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDN opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $369.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.92.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

