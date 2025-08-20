HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 554.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $22.7470 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 6.18%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 23.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 24.86%.

In related news, Director Philip R. Martens sold 7,015 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $152,927.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $584,479.80. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

