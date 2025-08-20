HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of FS KKR Capital worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $6,383,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 345,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 53,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FSK. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.92.

Shares of FSK opened at $17.5550 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.9%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 328.21%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

