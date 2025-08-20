HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,951,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,708,000 after purchasing an additional 37,440 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 607,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 403,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 216,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,067,000 after acquiring an additional 153,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $204.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.11 and a fifty-two week high of $211.47.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

