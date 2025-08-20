HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF $HGER

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,065 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,860,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,745 shares in the last quarter.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HGER opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $25.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Profile

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

