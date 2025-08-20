HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Stride, Inc. $LRN

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,606 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Stride worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stride by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Stride by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Stride by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN opened at $163.2810 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.10. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $164.41.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $653.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 11.97%.Stride’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.40.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

