HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,653 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGXFree Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSGX. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 435,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter.

VSGX stock opened at $67.6850 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $51.9801 and a 1 year high of $67.15.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

