HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 99,394 Shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 460.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,394 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 23.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 263,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after buying an additional 50,617 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 37,599 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the first quarter worth $1,373,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 447.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 25,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PAAA opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26.

About Pgim Aaa Clo Etf

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

