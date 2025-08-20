HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,824 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGBL. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

CGBL opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

