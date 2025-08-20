HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of ACA stock opened at $97.1180 on Wednesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $68.11 and a one year high of $113.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average is $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $736.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Arcosa has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcosa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arcosa

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In related news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $744,422.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,406.40. This represents a 40.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $396,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,572.78. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,903,406. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.