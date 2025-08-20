HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Relx Plc $RELX

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Relx by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in Relx by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Relx by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

RELX stock opened at $47.7780 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2634 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 28.49%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on RELX

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.