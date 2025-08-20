HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 16,286 Shares of Criteo S.A. $CRTO

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,286 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Criteo by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,584,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,236,000 after purchasing an additional 713,785 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Criteo by 45.9% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,451,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,391,000 after purchasing an additional 456,633 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Criteo by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 564,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,312,000 after purchasing an additional 285,800 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Criteo by 25.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,410,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,948,000 after purchasing an additional 285,285 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $9,211,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Stock Down 1.0%

CRTO stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $49.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.62 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.10%.Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Criteo has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insider Activity at Criteo

In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $64,939.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,987.70. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $55,026.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,971.62. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,708 shares of company stock valued at $320,444 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

