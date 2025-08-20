HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,915 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $104.3020 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average of $99.30.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,280. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist Financial set a $101.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.44.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

