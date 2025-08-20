HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,091 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF $VTWG

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

VTWG opened at $216.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $160.03 and a 1-year high of $231.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.3786 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

