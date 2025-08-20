HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 32,569 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF $EWL

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,569 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GenTrust LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

