HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,393 Shares of Sony Corporation $SONY

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 393.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,653,000 after acquiring an additional 42,083,842 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sony by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sony by 609.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,587,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518,412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sony by 416.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,796,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Sony by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,987,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,684 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $28.2350 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sony Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84. The company has a market cap of $170.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Sony had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $189.90 earnings per share. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Sony

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

