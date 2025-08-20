HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 49,100 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,100 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 412,449 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $27,885,676.89. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,708,433 shares in the company, valued at $250,727,155.13. This represents a 12.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VAC opened at $75.2750 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $100.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.52.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-7.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

