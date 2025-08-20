HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 582 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.7% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.33.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CASY stock opened at $509.04 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.52 and a 52-week high of $531.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $514.80 and a 200-day moving average of $461.68.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total transaction of $10,156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 89,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,623,447.20. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.97, for a total transaction of $2,423,087.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,575.60. This trade represents a 29.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,646 shares of company stock worth $22,136,614. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

