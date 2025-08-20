HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 6,366 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 309.5% in the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA opened at $51.5240 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.9401 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

