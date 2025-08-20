HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 8,281 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 $AJUL

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 (BATS:AJUL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJUL. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 Stock Performance

AJUL opened at $28.2550 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $28.1290.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026

The Innovator 2 Yr to July 2026 (AJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AJUL was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

