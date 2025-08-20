HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 8,340 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,902,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,051,000 after buying an additional 283,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 530,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after buying an additional 22,097 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 350,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 285,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period.

Shares of RSPT stock opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $42.51.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

