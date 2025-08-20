HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. $NNI

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,243 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Nelnet worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nelnet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,535,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $170,341,000 after buying an additional 187,813 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in Nelnet by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 258,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,561,000 after buying an additional 54,380 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Nelnet by 13,657.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 34,689 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nelnet by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 26,429 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NNI opened at $126.8730 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.41, a current ratio of 29.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.15 and a 52 week high of $130.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.21.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $3.14. Nelnet had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $540.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.40%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

