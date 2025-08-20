Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Holdings Boosted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 69.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 34.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 63,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 164,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 37,323 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 497,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,572,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,342,000 after acquiring an additional 678,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.8%

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

