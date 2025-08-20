HP Inc. $HPQ Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,433 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,729 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in HP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in HP by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,383 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in HP by 13.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,684 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%.The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.300 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

