Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Hub Group worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 803.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W raised Hub Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Hub Group Stock Up 1.8%

HUBG opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $905.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.53 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.65%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

