Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Huron Consulting Group worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 543,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,392 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 244,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,455,000 after acquiring an additional 38,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 34,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $50,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,942.03. This represents a 22.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,349.92. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,379 shares of company stock valued at $724,092 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ HURN opened at $135.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.26. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.58 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HURN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

