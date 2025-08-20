IDT Corporation $IDT Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.64% of IDT worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the first quarter valued at $10,409,000. Emmett Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter valued at $5,257,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of IDT by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after buying an additional 80,817 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of IDT by 209.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 58,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IDT by 55.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut IDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

IDT Price Performance

IDT opened at $62.6180 on Wednesday. IDT Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 7.85%.The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter.

IDT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.33%.

About IDT



IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

