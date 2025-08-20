Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July $IJUL Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,280 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 127,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 57,751 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 42,656 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $228.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $32.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

