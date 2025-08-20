Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January $PJAN Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after acquiring an additional 40,023 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 35.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,099,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,591,000 after buying an additional 287,775 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,086.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 826,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,264,000 after buying an additional 756,593 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 362.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 658,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after buying an additional 515,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 451,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,068,000 after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

PJAN opened at $44.8950 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $37.5913 and a 1 year high of $44.6290. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.