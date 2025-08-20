International Paper Company $IP Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,623,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,340,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428,455 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,596,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,561,651,000 after buying an additional 368,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,145,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,712,000 after buying an additional 2,782,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,019,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,203,000 after buying an additional 1,590,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,040,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,941,000 after buying an additional 85,732 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IP opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. International Paper Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,850.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

