Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Interparfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 10.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 251.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after buying an additional 500,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Interparfums Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $112.08 on Wednesday. Interparfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.65 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Interparfums had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.03%.The firm had revenue of $333.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Interparfums’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPAR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Interparfums in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Insider Activity at Interparfums

In other Interparfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 400 shares of Interparfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total value of $53,584.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,638. The trade was a 20.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of Interparfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $139,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Interparfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

