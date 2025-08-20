Invesco Ltd. Acquires 28,563 Shares of Otter Tail Corporation $OTTR

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.76% of Otter Tail worth $25,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average of $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.56. Otter Tail Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.82%.Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Otter Tail has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.060-6.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

