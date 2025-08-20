Invesco Ltd. Acquires 40,665 Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. $ENLT

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,656,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,665 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.43% of Enlight Renewable Energy worth $26,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 18.0% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,621,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,870,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 483,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 58,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,227,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,107,000 after buying an additional 69,329 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLT shares. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Research analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

