Invesco Ltd. Acquires 66,942 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $26,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 570.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Price Performance

Ichor stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $610.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.The business had revenue of $240.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ichor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Insider Activity at Ichor

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 42,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,540. This trade represents a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $415,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,982.93. This trade represents a 71.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

