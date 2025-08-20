Invesco Ltd. Buys 352,776 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,199,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,776 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,495,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,018,000 after buying an additional 64,486 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,568,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after buying an additional 913,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after buying an additional 119,766 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after buying an additional 79,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $42,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,360.02. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

