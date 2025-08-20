Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,552 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.43% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $29,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 611.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 29,286 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 110,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 668.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,219 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 533.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 28,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 2.7%

KNX opened at $43.4030 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

