Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Matson, Inc. $MATX

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 138,126 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Matson were worth $26,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,897,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Matson by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 416,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Matson by 14,218.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 175,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 174,748 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,204,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Matson by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,748,000 after purchasing an additional 107,425 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Stock Performance

MATX opened at $105.4380 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.95 and its 200 day moving average is $116.94. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $169.12.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $830.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. Matson had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Matson’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $55,735.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,136.68. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $114,777.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,703.54. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MATX

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.