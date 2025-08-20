Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 610,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $26,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRCY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 677,894 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 988,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,535,000 after purchasing an additional 333,109 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,258,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,305,000 after purchasing an additional 185,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $4,258,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 99,391 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $273.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.56 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 797,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $52,139,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,964,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,185,356.46. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ratner sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $98,349.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,105.52. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

