Invesco Ltd. Has $25.83 Million Stake in Arbor Realty Trust $ABR

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,198,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.14% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $25,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 223.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.63.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $11.4950 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 38.37, a current ratio of 38.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.99 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 20.75%. Equities analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,989,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,399.20. The trade was a 3.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

