Invesco Ltd. Has $26.32 Million Stock Position in Celanese Corporation $CE

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,505,664 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Celanese worth $26,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 127.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 739.1% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Celanese from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Celanese from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Celanese from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,479 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $77,174.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 15,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,120.24. This trade represents a 10.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $45.1630 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. Celanese Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $142.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 16.30%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is -0.81%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

